Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 63,761 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.77% of Tennant worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tennant by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Tennant in the third quarter worth $12,588,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Tennant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 161,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tennant by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 37,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth $6,219,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sidoti began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $955,262.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,496,435.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David W. Huml sold 424 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $29,722.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,633 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TNC traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,252. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.76 and a 52-week high of $87.06.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

