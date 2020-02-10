TenX Price Hits $0.0571 on Major Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One TenX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0571 or 0.00000580 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb, Neraex, HitBTC and Kucoin. TenX has a total market capitalization of $8.21 million and $3.01 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

About TenX

TenX’s genesis date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,722,012 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Upbit, Gate.io, Livecoin, Neraex, BigONE, Bit-Z, OKEx, Bittrex, Liqui, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Bithumb, BitBay, HitBTC, LATOKEN, Huobi, Coinrail and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.