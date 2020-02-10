Terra Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC, Bittrex, Upbit and Coinone. During the last week, Terra has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $64.66 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.03575830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00254326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00136655 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GDAC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.