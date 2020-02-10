Terracoin (TRC) Price Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $939,587.00 and approximately $907.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,867.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.05 or 0.04576049 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00749995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018443 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.