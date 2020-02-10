Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

Territorial Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Territorial Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 47.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to earn $2.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.16 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBNK. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

