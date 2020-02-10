Tesco (LON:TSCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.88) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 256.80 ($3.38). 14,928,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,150,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. Tesco has a 12 month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 293.40 ($3.86). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 250.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.16. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.