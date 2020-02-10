Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 2.52

News stories about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Tesla earned a daily sentiment score of 2.52 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the electric vehicle producer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tesla’s ranking:

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA opened at $748.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $525.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tesla from $553.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $600.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.41.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total value of $658,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.