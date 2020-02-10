Tether (USDT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $49.10 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, BtcTurk, BigONE and Kryptono. Tether has a total market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $49.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $351.41 or 0.03560775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00257760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00034140 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00136980 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,776,930,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,642,367,414 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ABCC, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, Kraken, OOOBTC, IDCM, B2BX, Bitfinex, BtcTurk, Kucoin, Bittrex, BigONE, LBank, Exmo, Trade By Trade, Bit-Z, BitMart, CoinBene, Instant Bitex, IDAX, Iquant, UEX, C2CX, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, QBTC, TDAX, EXX, Kryptono, Coinut, CoinTiger, Liqui, ZB.COM, Poloniex, CoinEx, Upbit, FCoin, MBAex, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, Bibox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

