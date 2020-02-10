Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Sells $2,280,093.82 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 24,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.42, for a total value of $2,280,093.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average is $85.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 62.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEK. Cfra downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.