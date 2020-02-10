Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Sells $2,138,413.20 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $94.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.07. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $54.54 and a one year high of $95.07.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $614.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.07 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 61.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,334,000 after acquiring an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.