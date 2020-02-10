Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Purchased by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries accounts for about 1.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,682,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,139 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $82,369,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,318,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,337,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEVA traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 13,417,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,966,962. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $19.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. On average, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

