Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,046,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,552 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $39,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,369,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Gabelli raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEVA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $12.27. 3,915,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966,962. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

