Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Raised by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 663,053 shares of company stock valued at $84,242,237. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $128.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

