Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Sells $2,452,000.26 in Stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TXN opened at $128.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.57 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Texas Instruments by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 9,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

