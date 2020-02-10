Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 46 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $690.18 per share, with a total value of $31,748.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,062. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded down $17.21 on Monday, reaching $784.89. 198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,989. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1-year low of $565.10 and a 1-year high of $915.66. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.99 and a quick ratio of 15.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $781.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.07.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. The business had revenue of $113.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

