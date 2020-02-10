Tezos Tops 1-Day Volume of $182.53 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 31.3% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and approximately $182.53 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00026773 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003069 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 694,191,974 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.