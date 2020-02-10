The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $28.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

CG stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,744,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 560.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 153,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,370,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,589,000 after acquiring an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 186,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.94%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.