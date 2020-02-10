The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.9% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $59.19 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

