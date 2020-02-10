The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises approximately 2.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,416,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856,701. The company has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.