The Force Protocol Market Cap Achieves $9.42 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $9.42 million and approximately $925,181.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00009558 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000463 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

