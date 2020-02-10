The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 704.44 ($9.27).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 770.60 ($10.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 748.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.26. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 11.12 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $5.79. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.70%.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Jonathan Howell sold 30,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 709 ($9.33), for a total transaction of £218,761.95 ($287,768.94). Also, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10). Insiders sold a total of 49,138 shares of company stock valued at $35,440,057 over the last quarter.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

