Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 147.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 308,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,915,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO opened at $326.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

