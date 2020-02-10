Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.4% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.09% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $112,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $7.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.94. 1,781,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,259. The stock has a market cap of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.73 and a 200 day moving average of $302.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.38 and a 52 week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

