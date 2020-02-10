THETA 1-Day Volume Tops $12.72 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last seven days, THETA has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. One THETA token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, WazirX, Upbit and DDEX. THETA has a total market cap of $110.33 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.83 or 0.05818965 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00058202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005143 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00128577 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003803 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 870,502,690 tokens. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

THETA Token Trading

THETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, Bithumb, Coinbit, Hotbit, Gate.io, WazirX, OKEx, Fatbtc, IDEX, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

