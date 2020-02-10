Thingschain Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Thingschain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $19,147.00 and approximately $9,065.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047738 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066167 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00078449 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,814.61 or 0.99917206 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000650 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain.

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

