Thore Cash (TCH) Tops One Day Volume of $43,841.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $55,146.00 and approximately $43,841.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.36 or 0.00751587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007499 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

