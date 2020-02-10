ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $164.03 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $164.03 million and $161,694.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1,892.25 or 0.19419152 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.54 or 0.03576849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00249322 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034856 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00134504 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002868 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

