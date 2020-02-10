Thrive Token (THRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $9,817.00

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $317,840.00 and $9,817.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 55.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token (THRT) is a token. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

