Thunder Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.36 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $26.56 million and $3.36 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Huobi Global. During the last week, Thunder Token has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

