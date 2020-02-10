Tierion (TNT) Price Hits $0.0577 on Major Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $24.74 million and $791,834.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, Liqui and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

