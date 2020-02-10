Ties.DB (TIE) Market Cap Hits $695,001.00

Ties.DB (CURRENCY:TIE) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Ties.DB token can currently be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Tidex. Ties.DB has a market capitalization of $695,001.00 and $114.00 worth of Ties.DB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ties.DB has traded up 98.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.36 or 0.03595766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00253593 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00034455 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00137420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Ties.DB was first traded on August 7th, 2017. Ties.DB’s total supply is 59,251,278 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,820,992 tokens. Ties.DB’s official website is ties.network. Ties.DB’s official Twitter account is @tiesnetwork. The Reddit community for Ties.DB is /r/tiesnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ties.DB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ties.DB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ties.DB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ties.DB using one of the exchanges listed above.

