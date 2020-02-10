TigerCash Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.30 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a total market cap of $166,335.00 and approximately $20.30 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.46 or 0.02734536 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

