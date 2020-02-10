Time New Bank (TNB) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last Week

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. One Time New Bank token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Huobi and OTCBTC. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s launch date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,098,446,618 tokens. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Binance, BigONE, OKEx, OTCBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, C2CX, CoinBene, Bibox and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

