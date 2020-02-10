Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Timken in a research report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Timken’s FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

TKR stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. Timken has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Timken by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timken by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 15,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $277,559.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,564.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

