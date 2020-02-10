Timken Co to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:TKR)

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Timken in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Timken’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Timken currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.99. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at $10,080,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Timken by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 72.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Timken during the third quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

