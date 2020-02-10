Titan Coin Trading 27.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $612,775.00 and $1,086.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003610 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000693 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.