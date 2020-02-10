TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,555 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 156,846 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $123,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,506 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 379.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 406,198 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,641,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.42. 1,454,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $63.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TJX. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

