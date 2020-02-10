TokenPay Market Capitalization Reaches $981,976.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. TokenPay has a total market cap of $981,976.00 and $126,233.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for $0.0589 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Liquid, TOPBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00047190 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00065792 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00079349 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,803.31 or 0.99992328 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000664 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000403 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,879,856 coins and its circulating supply is 16,679,260 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Liquid, TOPBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

