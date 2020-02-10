TOKPIE Reaches Market Cap of $79,588.00 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including token.store and VinDAX. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $79,588.00 and approximately $151.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded up 620.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKPIE Token Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,519,336 tokens. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io.

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

