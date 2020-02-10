Tolar (TOL) One Day Volume Hits $238,425.00

Tolar (CURRENCY:TOL) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Tolar has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. Tolar has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $238,425.00 worth of Tolar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tolar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tolar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.84 or 0.03581402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00253805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00136407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002794 BTC.

About Tolar

Tolar’s total supply is 887,389,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,099,723 tokens. Tolar’s official website is tolar.io. Tolar’s official Twitter account is @TolarHashNET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tolar Token Trading

Tolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tolar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tolar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tolar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.