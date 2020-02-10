Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires Shares of 284,463 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 284,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $253,466,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,678,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $182,537,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.07. The stock had a trading volume of 149,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,768. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.69. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

