Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 12,908 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Paypal were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paypal by 5.5% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.93. 2,563,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,212,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.