Tower Bridge Advisors Buys 5,274 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,782 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $8,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,403,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $823,703,000 after purchasing an additional 317,246 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Comcast by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,125,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $726,936,000 after purchasing an additional 951,833 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,419,970 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $603,496,000 after purchasing an additional 228,250 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.58. 5,115,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,040. The company has a market cap of $203.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

