Tower Bridge Advisors Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 26,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after buying an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 7.7% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.11. 75,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $51.11 and a 12 month high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 32.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,676.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 20,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,636,218.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,489.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,759,331 shares of company stock worth $136,216,963 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

