Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $250,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $80,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,200,496 shares of company stock valued at $31,690,133. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,974,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

