Tower Bridge Advisors Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,976 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 37,457 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,499. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTSH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,524. The firm has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.40 and a 200 day moving average of $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.28.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.