Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,354 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6,924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $87,620,000 after purchasing an additional 686,750 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $146,492,000 after purchasing an additional 315,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,570 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,923 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,509,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PXD. Howard Weil initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Argus initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

In related news, VP Christopher M. Paulsen sold 1,623 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $234,215.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,164.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,258 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $114.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

