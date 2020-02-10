Tower Bridge Advisors Grows Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after acquiring an additional 264,410 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after acquiring an additional 195,244 shares during the period. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 175.8% in the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 180,656 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,159 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 193,582 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $63,061,000 after acquiring an additional 113,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $302.72 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.75.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

