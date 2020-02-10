Tower Bridge Advisors Has $19.86 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Leidos makes up 2.1% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors owned 0.14% of Leidos worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 9.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 74,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Leidos by 29.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 354.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 344,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after acquiring an additional 268,400 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.33. 16,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,160. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LDOS shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.