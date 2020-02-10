Tower Bridge Advisors Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.56. The company had a trading volume of 277,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,980. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

